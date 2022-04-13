Dear Editor:

In regard to the recent story about the city of Half Moon Bay considering annexing Moonridge, make the budget case for expanding the boundary of our city. What are the yearly costs and liabilities?

Scott McVicker

Half Moon Bay

EXACTLY! The City (and all governments) should conduct a Fiscal Sustainability Analysis with clearly documented assumptions, a sensitivity analysis of outcome variations in key assumptions, and then present to the community the risks and benefits and what protections exist for current tax/ratepayers. Likely there will be no guarantees and significant potential downsides, but can we please have a well-analyzed staff report?

