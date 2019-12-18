I’m writing about the proposed Hyatt Hotel, and an underserved local community. Before proceeding, I want to emphasize that I strongly support affordable housing that is targeted to serve Coastsiders who are in need of low-cost housing.
There’s another group for whom virtually nothing exists: longtime residents who are ready to downsize and want to live within walking distance to downtown.
Having purchased our first home 35 years ago and lived in Half Moon Bay ever since, I’d like to move to a high-quality smaller home without a yard and from which I can walk to local restaurants, Coastal Repertory Theatre, Cunha’s grocery store and other local shops. I hope by the time I reach my 80s I’ll be able to give up my car and continue doing those things.
I would greatly prefer a condominium or townhouse complex be developed at the south end of Main Street rather than a fancy hotel. I think this would better serve the Coastside community even if it lacks the higher tax rates associated with hotels.
— Laura Alster-Martin, Half Moon Bay
