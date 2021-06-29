Debates over police reform are often presented as an “us” vs. “them” issue. We are not against the police. As I see it, we are all in this together.
The police have as much to gain from making these policy changes as does the community at large. There is a history of blaming the police, but if you look at many issues historically, you will see that as a society we have dumped a lot of problems on them.
In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan’s decision to deinstitutionalize mentally ill patients increased homelessness and overloaded emergency rooms and jails. Police became responsible for this vulnerable population. They were left with few tools — take them to jail, an emergency room, a shelter if available, or turn them loose.
Then came the crack epidemic and the war on drugs. Again, the police were held responsible for dealing with this and had two choices — turn them loose or incarcerate — setting the stage for racial profiling and disparity in sentencing.
The suggested proposals will benefit everyone, especially the police. Traffic stops can be dangerous, not only for the person being stopped but also for law enforcement. Eliminating unnecessary stops reduces the chances of racial profiling and potential violent confrontations. Increasing funding for mental health services also benefits law enforcement. It gives them a better choice than arrest, ignore or take to emergency rooms. It provides support for both sides.
What we don’t want to do is ignore the problem or suggest that there is no problem.
In the long run, making policy changes is good for everyone. The police get the support they need and more trust from the community they serve, and the community, in turn, feels safe and more trusting of those who serve us.
Sue Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
(1) comment
My memory is that it was Governor, not President, Reagan and it was 1960s/1970s, not 1980s.
Stopping people for minor infractions in order to run their licenses for warrants is a very questionable practice, especially when viewed from a public protection viewpoint.
