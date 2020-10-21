Dear Editor:
Every weekend the Coastside is completely inundated with visitors. Cars are pouring into our neighborhoods, because there are no parking structures. Highway 1 turns into a parking lot as people try to park along the road and cross the street, bringing our only road to a complete standstill. Not to mention all the trash that is left behind. Every weekend, my husband and I have been walking the beach from Surfer’s Beach down past Miramar and collecting trash at sunset.
All this to say, the entire Coastside is completely unprepared for the onslaught of cars each weekend and has no way to monetize any of the traffic, whether pedestrian or motor vehicle. I don’t see any parking tickets being issued. Meanwhile, I literally see people urinating and defecating on the beaches, trails and sometimes on the side of the road. We don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate all the visitors and we are completely unprepared each time this happens. I don’t understand, when the solution seems so simple.
We can turn some of the empty lots into parking lots and bring a few Porta-Potties. We can charge $20 for parking and provide the opportunity for bike rentals. The money raised through these lots can be used to benefit local schools and infrastructure projects. All parking on the side of Highway 1 needs to be penalized. It’s our only mode of transport. A few years ago, my daughter fell and broke her arm while she was in Moss Beach. I was in Half Moon Bay and I couldn’t get to her. It was exasperating!
Gizette Sperinde
El Granada
