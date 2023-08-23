Dear Editor:
I could not agree more with your editorial on one coastal fire and implications for our bit of coast (Review, Aug. 16). I’ve watched the videos of flames jumping building to building faster than people can run, and all the stories are scary and heart-wrenching.
But more scary is the geography and environment. We are lucky to live in an area that from time to time has wonderful fog rolling in bringing moisture to our air and land. But I can recall Santa Ana-type winds racing in from the east carrying heat, and my husband still sees the scars from the Big Basin fires on his commute.
When outside, I do occasionally hear the siren ring here on its periodic testing, but it sure isn't loud enough to get one's attention inside or at night. Cellphone notifications don’t always work, with less-than-great coverage here on the coast. (I can't get calls in my living room but can in the family room — go figure.) There are sparse land lines (we have kept ours for this very reason) that don't fill in all the gaps.
Our traffic would make escape horrific. Our first responders are well trained and planning all the time, but I agree we need more conversation and more infrastructure to protect our neighbors and our coastal town, as climate change will only bring more threats like what Lahaina experienced.
Elizabeth Squiers
Half Moon Bay
