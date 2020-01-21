I'm writing in support of the Cypress Point family community proposed for Moss Beach.
For more than a decade, with my own hands and labor, I've fed many thousands of Coastsiders at the Pacifica and Half Moon Bay farmers markets, with our home delivery service and through multiple charities. I started on a one-acre plot across from Dunes Beach while living in the spare bedroom of my partner's parents' rent-controlled San Francisco walk-up. I commuted every day past Devil's Slide.
We lived in a mildewy downstairs apartment in El Granada for a while before landing on a 30-acre farm on Frenchmans Creek that includes a small house, historically the farm's worker housing.
Wishing to further avoid exploiting immigrant and itinerant communities, a practice common in agriculture, I've hired (at above San Mateo County’s minimum wage) scores of locals interested in sustainable farming and working close to home. At every step, from the moment I made the Coastside my home, I've endeavored to benefit this community through hard work and loyalty. Cherishing the soil and life-giving water, I've never used so much as a thimbleful of poison or chemical. We shop and donate locally. We use local repairmen and services. Our child has only ever been educated here.
So, I must ask of this community, do you want businesses like mine to stay here?
As any local business will attest, finding employees who can also afford to live here is exceedingly difficult. And more directly, do you want people like me, of limited means, who struggle mightily to escape the clutches of poverty, to live here at all?
Maybe, small farms like mine, transplant farmers like me, are not really necessary to the character and vitality of the coast. But what about all the other businesses that need so-called "low skill" wage earners who are the backbone of a small town? Or should this idyllic stretch simply belong to my friends and customers — the salaried technorati, the landed, the wealthy? That is a prescription for rot and antithetical to the spirit of America and our Golden West. It can’t really just be for them, can it?
I understand the myriad concerns of uncontrolled growth, especially the frustration caused by increased traffic and the fear it will worsen. Getting in and out of my own farm is harrowing at best and often life-threatening. Yet, I must advocate for sensible housing in our community. In an age of growing disparity, a stark and widening imbalance between the haves and have-nots, let's nurture thoughtful, sensible and much-needed housing on the coast.
Paul Hamilton
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.