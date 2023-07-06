Dear Editor:
We are yet again reminded that our world is rapidly warming, this time by wild fires in Canada in early June! The time to act is now to stop the polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide from our continued burning of fossil fuels.
With the passing of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act there are incentives that make clean energy sources cheaper than old, carbon emitting fossil fuels.
The California Public Utilities Commission is tasked with regulating utilities and ensuring that ratepayers have affordable, safe and clean energy.
I ask that the members of the CPUC show bold leadership and rapidly transition all California utilities from burning fossil fuels to producing our electricity to clean source of energy such as solar, wind and energy storage. Please, for the sake of our grandchildren and all future generations, make this transition your top priority.
Ron Sadler
San Mateo
