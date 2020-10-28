Dear Editor:
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, San Mateo County residents have been using our beaches more than ever. That’s a wonderful development. But while we all appreciate having this beautiful natural resource in our community, the reality is that we are all responsible for helping to keep our coast clean and nourished.
The Coastside community has been asking for help in nourishing our beaches since March 1970. Since the 1911 community effort began building the El Granada breakwater, the beaches to the south have never been nourished. Nourished beaches mean bigger beaches, coastal protection, more recreation and better surfing conditions. This is huge for our local economy, coastline protection and beautification.
Individual behavior, both along our coasts and inland, has a significant impact on the condition of our beaches and coastline. For example, more visitors have led to more litter along the coast. We should all make the effort to leave the beach at least as clean as we found it.
In addition to taking these individual actions to protect San Mateo County’s coastline, those of us who are of voting age can also make a difference by electing the right leaders to the commission that oversees the Harbor District.
The reelection of incumbents Virginia Chang Kiraly and Tom Mattusch to the San Mateo Harbor District is especially important this year.
Thanks to their leadership, we’re learning more about local sources of water pollution and developing systems to address them. And thanks to the voting majority of Kiraly, Mattusch and Nancy Reyering the district has funded environmental protection projects and improvements that make our beaches and coastal waters cleaner and safer for all of us. They have also voted on a pilot project to begin the nourishment of Surfer’s Beach, which will begin the long-needed process of rebuilding our local beaches.
As a lifelong resident, surfer and local businessman, I ask you to join me in supporting incumbents Mattusch (District 4) and Chang Kiraly (District 5) for reelection.
Brian Overfelt
El Granada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.