Rarely is an opinion piece so singularly important in today’s society as Ted Lempert’s piece, headlined, “Getting kids back in school is Mission: Critical,” (Review, Jan. 27.) It must be acted on. While all of us are suffering through this pandemic, besides the deaths and serious illnesses, the effect on our young people being shut out of formal schooling is monumental.
From low-income families to the middle class, remote learning is very difficult, if not impossible, for the great majority of our children. According to the teachers, a small number of students are doing well at home, but the rest of the kids are suffering. The achievement gap is widening every day kids are out of school, and the widening gap is harming a generation of kids in our county.
As pointed out by Lempert and many others, children must get back to their social settings in schools immediately. The consequences will be devastating unless we address this crisis. It’s mission critical. Everyone must contribute to solving this problem.
Joe Cotchett
San Mateo
