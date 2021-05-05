Dear Editor:
California is going to be a very interesting place as climate change pushes us into a low-CO2-emission society.
The fire danger now obvious on the Coastside warrants California-sponsored research into best use of eucalyptus trees and immediate investment in tree removal machinery.
I am writing with a comment to R.L. Miller’s opinion piece headlined, “Has California given up its climate ambitions?” (Review, April 21.)
First, I urge Miller to rejoin the state Democratic party’s environmental caucus. This state has incredible depth of academic talent. Your environmental caucus needs to get busy summoning a wide range of thinkers. The green new deal and sustainability efforts are barely a beginning for the fiery trials ahead.
She wrote, “The wildfires already came for me” and then added, “They’re coming for the rest of California, too.”
Greta Thunberg said at a UN climate meeting, more or less, that “the world is on fire.” In another speech she referred to an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report and said, “Time is running out.” I found that IPCC report on the internet and I estimated the calendar date. I am calling that date an event horizon because that is the date when we lose control of global warming. That day is when heating caused by the global load of CO2 in the atmosphere can no longer be arrested by human efforts at conservation.
That date is about seven years away, or about Earth Day 2028. I am going to label this day as the Greta Thunberg financial event horizon. If we don’t greatly reduce the human-generated fossil fuel CO2 emissions by that date, then human investments will be overcome by more and more natural disasters. Insurers may be overcome by large numbers of claims. Real estate investments may become stagnant for decades. The rate of rebuilding may fall below the rate of fire and storm damage.
I have been working on global warming problems at my web blog (LowCO2America.com). Please visit, and think with me.
I started about 40 years ago doing a study of the Los Angeles public bus system. That was the time of the second energy crisis. The definition and name of our energy problem has changed a lot. Since then, I’ve been working on how to measure local or regional fossil fuel CO2 emissions in a day. The more rapid the measurements, the more rapidly programs can be tuned and adjusted to the change needed: How to pay people to engage in a low CO2 emission commute. How to thrive and benefit from conversion to a low CO2 lifestyle.
I have devised a unit of exchange or payment to pay people to switch to a low fossil fuel emission activity, such as commuting to work.
I am studying how to export that to China and Russia. Can anybody in El Granada read and write Russian or Chinese?
Lee McKusick
El Granada
Editor’s note: McKusick invites comments at leemck@gmail.com
