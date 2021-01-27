Dear Editor:
The editorial in the Jan. 13 issue of the Review was important, well-written and deserves commendation. Great job!
The headline “California’s far right Congressmen deserve scorn” is not only accurate, it needs action. They should all be voted out of office, along with any other member of Congress who blindly followed and supported President Donald Trump in his extremist lies and his consistent efforts to divide our nation with countless malevolent statements. It is highly fitting that he has been impeached twice.
We, as a nation, experienced a nightmare, a wake-up call, on Jan. 6. The hypocrisy and extremist views of some Americans have now been revealed. I think we Americans have been deluding ourselves into thinking that we are “the good guys” when in reality some of us have been radicalized by Trump, QAnon, vicious postings on social media and right-wing journalism. We have far-right “American jihadists” everywhere in our nation, believing the racist lies and wild theories that have been circulating for many years, on so many platforms.
But what can we do about the situation? Prayer is one of my own personal answers, but we all can work to stay calm and support our duly elected officials, especially President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Above all, we must obey the rule of law, comply with orders to do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus, and help the needy in our communities. The biggest question remains, “What can be done to de-radicalize so many people?”
As David Eblovi wrote in the same edition, it is vital for us to support quality local and national journalism as provided by the Review, the New York Times and NPR.
Thank you for the opportunity to write this letter.
Keep up the good work!
Rose Marie G. Fontana
Half Moon Bay
