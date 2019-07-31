It is with great sadness that I read your article about the Sarabia brothers (Review, July 24). Although we all knew their retirement was looming, the article finalized it.
The Sarabia brothers have not only been our local hometown auto aficionados, but friends. In times of distress they’ve always been available, offering a calm and friendly presence whether it be a late Saturday night or an Easter Sunday. Believe me, when my boys started driving, I had these guys on speed dial!
I see their retirement as a sign of the changing local times — an end of an era. It was the era when someone was always there to help, to offer a hand, go the extra mile and always with a smile. Let’s use the Sarabia brothers’ retirement as a model of how we should conduct our lives and businesses; they were and are honest, friendly, hard-working and community-minded. It’s a huge loss to our community, but I wish them all the happiness in retirement. God knows, they deserve it.
-Carole Williams, La Honda
