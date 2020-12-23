Dear Editor:
About Quinn Ebert’s rant in the Dec. 2 Review, he seems to be completely ignorant of the fact that Half Moon Bay is part of a larger community.
Highways 1 and 92 are state highways, and without them we would be isolated from all the rest of the state, county and country. Most of our beautiful beaches are state parks, as is Sweetwood Park. Our harbor is run by a countywide district and the airport is run by the county and overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration. Our schools are part of the state’s educational system (which apparently failed to teach Quinn what citizenship means). Our economy is dependent on visitors from over the hill, across the state and across the world.
Our duty is to the wider world, imperfect as it is, and not just to our idyllic little dream world. Our charities, churches and governments are part of who we are, and the best part of us recognize that we are not alone, that when we are strong it is because others have helped us along the way, with education, jobs, streets to drive on, tax paid firemen, police and others who provide us with all the things we need to succeed. We have a duty to provide help when we are strong and others need it. They, too, are human beings.
Kenneth Ayer
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.