Thank you for your spot-on opinion piece regarding the militarization of the nation’s police forces (June 3). It was educational but also dismaying.

I wonder how many U.S. citizens know about the pork barrel program to “give” military arms to police forces that could ultimately be used against us — and against any law-abiding protesters at any time. Your piece helped to spread the word.

The recent lack of restraint by some police organizations shows what a slippery slope we are on. And with the loose cannon we have in the White House, we do not need a militarized police force. It is scary to think how close we are to being a “banana republic.” Creating a highly weaponized police force is the last thing we need.

I agree that a military force rolling through town does nothing to stem the fear of a Gilroy-type attack. What a waste of time, money and good will for the Sheriff’s Office.

We are in a pandemic. There is also the COVID virus, but our pandemic is the hatred and bigotry running rampant across the country. A show of weaponry at this time is counterproductive.

Kevon Cottrell

El Granada

