On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the flag of the United States of America. While not officially established as National Flag Day until 1949, June 14 has served as an annual opportunity to commemorate the American flag by organizations and individuals for over 200 years.
This year, all celebrations look a little different. During the novel coronavirus outbreak, we are all encouraged to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. However, Flag Day can be celebrated by everyone, wherever you are.
We encourage everyone to use their time at home to fly their American flags proudly this Flag Day. To show camaraderie and solidarity in this time of uncertainty, let your American Flag wave daily. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together, as one nation, under God.
Michael J. Kuznik
State Commander
Veterans of Foreign Wars,
Department of California
