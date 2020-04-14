We do not have to choose between only public safety or economic well-being. We can get both.
As it appears the COVID-19 virus may not entirely dissipate in the near future, we must begin to weigh difficult options in regard to our health and our economy. Since many medical experts predict a vaccine is not forthcoming until next year, we are presented a stark choice of either long-term complete economic shutdown or mass fatalities. We do not have to choose either. There are various suggestions on how we can balance public safety and economic well-being.
Economists at Warwick University proposed allowing 20- to 30-year-old people who do not live with family members to begin working again, with safety precautions taken, as one suggestion. While it makes sense to maintain more restrictions for areas with higher density, some lockdown restrictions for rural populations could be lifted such as the Coastside. Businesses catering to local residents may perhaps open up with limited capacity and social-distancing policies in place. Even with the lockdown in place, some friends of mine proceeded with their planned weddings with audiences of fewer than 10 people. We may allow Coastside religious institutions to offer services to crowds of less than 10 or set up drive-through ideas.
There are a variety of creative solutions to mitigate the risks of the pandemic and alleviate some of the economic burden for the Coastside. While a long-term total shelter-in-place policy extension would make absolute sense in New York City, a more limited lockdown in rural places such as the Coastside will allow life to gradually return to normal and ensure public safety.
Brandon Kwon
Moss Beach
