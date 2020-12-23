Dear Editor:
I object to the review publishing Quinn Ebert’s opinion piece in which he railed against the new homeless shelter. His use of words was obviously designed to scare neighbors into the “us vs. them” mentality.
We have serious problems to decide. Publishing his piece with the meeting coming up deprives more reasonable conversation. I am a subscriber and hope this is not Half Moon Bay Review’s answer to local journalism.
Laurie Dunston
Half Moon Bay
