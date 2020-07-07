  1. Home
Maybe I’m being prudish, but in its salute last week to this year’s canceled Holy Ghost Festival, did the editor of On the Coastside magazine really think it was a good idea to print a cover photo depicting the Festival’s teenage queen walking down the middle of Main Street while holding an open bottle of Korbel wine?

Alan Wald

San Francisco

Editor’s note: The Review did not stage the photo in question. I’ve since learned that all three of the young women in the photo are over the age of 21.

