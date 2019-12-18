The “urgency law” regulating new businesses in the designated area of Main Street of Half Moon Bay is ridiculous, unneeded and possibly illegal (Review, Dec. 11).
Robyn Dunlap should sue the city for the cost of the improvements to her building. The new zoning was put in place at a special meeting (held without adequate notice) and the need does not relate to public safety, health or welfare.
As to providing visitors a visually attractive district, getting rid of the plywood panels on a corner of Main Street within the “district” would be much more appreciated.
— Kenneth Ayer, Half Moon Bay
