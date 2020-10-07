  1. Home
Dear Editor:

For over 20 years, Joaquin Jimenez has put service to the public before his own private gain. He has worked tirelessly to improve programs that mobilize resources for all the people of the Coastside, including those in the new City Council District 3.

In recent years, I’ve watched him become a frequent and well-respected advocate for his constituents’ interests before the council, and he often turns out large numbers of folks to speak on priority issues.

This man doesn’t sit on the sidelines, and when he speaks, his words are taken seriously by other community leaders.

Now Jimenez has decided to compete for the new District 3 Council seat. A vote for him is a vote for a sustainable environment, community collaboration, equity and small business development in our downtown.

So, when your ballot comes in the mail next week, make a choice for the hard-working candidate in the District 3 race. I believe you’ll be happy that you did.

Paul Grigorieff

Half Moon Bay

