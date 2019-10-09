I want to urge readers to vote “no” on Measure I. Measure I is yet another hit on property taxes. Measure I replaces Measure B, which expires June of 2020.
Under Measure B, each parcel is assessed $150 per year. Measure I would extend this parcel tax for the next eight years to 2029. Measure B has been in place for eight years already. The district should be required to make easily accessible information available regarding the change in teacher salaries over the eight years under Measure B. Have administrators met their commitment and promise for better teacher pay and higher quality education within the district?
In 2018, the Cabrillo Unified School District put Measure M on the ballot and won the election by a slim margin. This bond was meant to achieve $99 million to make better schools, and raises annual property taxes per parcel by hundreds of dollars for the next 30 years (2048.) Measure M was an ad valorum tax, which means that the amount paid by a property owner is based on the assessed value of their home. Newer home owners that paid higher prices for their homes pay more tax than those who have owned their home for many years. On a property assessed at $800,000, this means an additional $416 per parcel per year for the next 30 years.
The Cabrillo Unified School District must be held accountable for the increased burden placed on local taxpayers.
They need to be transparent regarding the use of funds from the previous tax measures before asking us for more.
Linda Patterson
Montara
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.