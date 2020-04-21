Could you please investigate the situation at the Pillar Point RV Park in El Granada. Why is it still operating and welcoming guests at a time when we are discouraging visitors?
I have called our San Mateo County Sheriff ’s substation, Half Moon Bay City Hall, and the San Mateo County Harbor District. No one can answer my question. I am very concerned at the amount of visitors staying at the RV park. I walk past there and I haven’t seen any of the people wearing masks; they sit and visit and are not six feet apart.
My questions are:
1. Why is this park allowed to encourage visitors? When all our beaches and parking are closed, why is this park full?
I called K and N Properties, which owns and runs the park, and I was told that most of the people had booked sites before. These could have been easily canceled due to the virus, but I’m sure the owners do not want the loss of revenue. I was also told that visitors can also come for the day and, if there is a vacancy, they can stay!
2. If it is legal for the visitors to be there, why don’t they have to follow the rules that the rest of the El Granada residents are following to protect our community? Why aren’t they considerate enough to wear masks?
I have alerted K and N Properties to this rule. It could at least put up a sign. I’m sure the Sheriff’s Office and the Harbor Patrol are too busy to enforce the rule, and if we are counting on the goodness of these visitors, we are kidding ourselves.
Thanks to the city for closing beaches and street parking, which has helped. But now there are cars parking in residential streets, the post office and hardware store. I know the beaches are for all people and there is no way to stop traffic, but we, who live here, take ownership in protecting our community and we don’t have to encourage traffic while in a health crisis.
Cecelia Baloian
El Granada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.