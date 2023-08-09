Dear Editor:
I don't hug trees, but I have become more and more aware of their value to humans, physically and otherwise.
I've noticed, because of my longtime real estate appraisal practice in San Mateo County, that cities with higher land value generally have more trees. Now, I do realize that warmer weather allows for greater tree diversity and growth in some Peninsula locales, but it doesn't, for example, look like the city of San Bruno made much of an effort to find trees that would grow there, and many San Bruno streets look desolate as a result. That look doesn't help land value.
Trees also require maintenance, and some cities have to stretch for funds to keep their trees thriving, but the outcome is really well worth the expense. Urban trees make just about everybody a little happier, and I recommend the excellent, two-page primer about stewarding urban trees in the Aug. 2023 Coastside magazine. Kudos, by the way, to members of Tree City Pacifica. They know where it's at.
Kenneth Habeeb
Half Moon Bay
