Thank you, Marc Hershon, for your timely editorial cartoon about the eyesore in the heart of Half Moon Bay’s otherwise charming, welcoming downtown (Review, Dec. 11).
And now with talk of protecting retail on our “heritage” Main Street, I cannot help but to wonder what is being preserved by the hideous fenced-in lot across from City Hall, Cunha’s Country Grocery and Mac Dutra Plaza. Why has this area been allowed to exist unimproved for countless years?
The former site of the old filling station should be the first item on the agenda for improving our unique downtown.
— June Baxter, Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.