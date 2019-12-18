  1. Home
Thank you, Marc Hershon, for your timely editorial cartoon about the eyesore in the heart of Half Moon Bay’s otherwise charming, welcoming downtown (Review, Dec. 11). 

And now with talk of protecting retail on our “heritage” Main Street, I cannot help but to wonder what is being preserved by the hideous fenced-in lot across from City Hall, Cunha’s Country Grocery and Mac Dutra Plaza. Why has this area been allowed to exist unimproved for countless years?

The former site of the old filling station should be the first item on the agenda for improving our unique downtown.

 

— June Baxter, Half Moon Bay

