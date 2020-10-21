Dear Editor:
I want to congratulate the editorial board of the Review in its decision to endorse Joaquin Jimenez for a seat on the Half Moon Bay City Council. While I supported Adam Eisen in the last election, I agree with the Review that it is time for a change.
I have met with Jimenez and as a business owner in Half Moon Bay, a parent of a student, and someone concerned with our community and unique coastal home, I am pleased to vote for him. Eisen talks about homeschooling his kids, which is fine, but our unique challenges to public education on the coast, which I have witnessed a small part of while on the Half Moon Bay High School Site Council, from creating opportunities for students to retention and attracting teachers, I know there are unique challenges for a wide range of students in our public schools, issues that are so critical. Jimenez just gets it. He understands and listens across the wide variety of interests here on the coast. And he cares.
He has ideas and plans that can make a difference. It’s time.
Dr. Elizabeth C. Squiers
Half Moon Bay
