Dear Editor:
To all those not yet vaccinated: There is no vaccine approved for children under age 12. You can carry the COVID-19 virus even if you're not sick. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 164 deaths of children under the age of 4, and 324 deaths in children ages 5 to 17. Cases by age group show 10 percent of all cases in the U.S. are those under age 18.
You may be willing to take a chance on your own health, but you don't have the right to endanger the health of the children in our community.
Ken Ayer
Half Moon Bay
(1) comment
Children are not at risk. “Cases” are not a metric worthy of consideration given the use of PCR testing.
Now, if YOU have children and you are so possessed of hysteria that you fear them contracting this now endemic airborne virus, keep them isolated. Forever. They have no “right” to live on a virus free planet...nor do you have the right to project your irrational fears and expectations onto others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.