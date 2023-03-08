Dear Editor:
We’ve been seeing and hearing complete and utter excrement coming from the mouths of GOP members since Donald Trump started spewing it daily (and still does) long ago; but for the sake of brevity, let’s just use 2016 as a starting point.
Since his election in 2016, the “stuff” that has come from mouths of Republicans has been staggering — almost to the point of numbness.
What has been in the back of my mind in all this has been a question: Is the GOP American? Do they actually believe in Democracy? Do they care at all about those they were elected to serve, or are their constituents just a stepping stone for their own political career?
Then I saw this story on yahoo.com headlined, “Florida Senator proposes bill to ‘cancel’ Democratic Party in state.”
Perhaps someone should clue this gentleman in on what a Democracy is and how a Republic works.
The sedition on Jan. 6, fueled by Trump and his partisans, was a solid clue, but it took that headline and read to really understand where we are as a country. Add acolytes like Tucker Carson, Alex Jones and Josh Hawley and many others like them to the mix and look what we have: one messed up country.
What if our elected officials, all of them, actually did the work that needs to be done for the electorate? Gee, what a thought; elected folks actually doing their job instead of spewing hate every single day. Hate is an all-consuming cancer. It needs to stop — yesterday.
For those unhappy with our form of government, I see two choices: work to make life better here, or move to a country with one political party. There are plenty to choose from.
George Muteff
San Gregorio
The Democrats aren’t sending their clowns to Congress however… certainly not to the same extent as the republican party. For all the Republicans fussing about woke culture it really doesn’t harm people the way their policies can.
The Squad says plenty of dumb things. Don’t get me started on Maxine Waters.
Clowns and Jokers get all the ink. Lots of headlines are nothing more than click bait.
America survived the Civil War, the Great Depression, Jim Crow, Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Liberation, the Patriot Act, Slick Willie Bubba, the Orange Mussolini, wannabe, and January 6th.
Most Republicans refuse to support the lie. Even Fox Talking Heads know the lie was a lie.
Our Constitution has served us well. Have faith. Democrats used to be the party of Jim Crow. Republicans used to be skeptical of Russia and deficit spending. Things change. We’ll get through this.
Besides, as despicable as he was, Trump exposed the hypocrisy of Operation Iraqi Liberation. As he said, it was always about oil and a yuge waste of lives and treasure. It is now totally acceptable to question the use of War to get our way. That, in my book, is his greatest achievement.
Gotta ignore the crazies George.
Most of the GOP does believes in the American Way. Need proof? Start with all of the people in the Trump Administration that would not support the lie. Don't forget the GOP election officials in various states that would not abet the lie. Even when Trump called them Traitors and Cowards.
Brave Americans, like Cassidy Hutchinson, are the reason I have faith.
And George, Florida ain't America. I have to admit, kind of scary. Did you see the one about the Free Speech Registry? That kind of crazy is meant as red meat for the fraction that vote in the Primaries.
We need the GOP to return to being the party of Reagan. We need the Democrats to behave more like Obama and govern more like Clinton. For every clown on the Right there is a joker on the Left.
Check out he Groovy: --https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjoqBaW6OMk
