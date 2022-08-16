Wow! What a wonderful, meaningful and vivid image on the front page of the Half Moon Bay Review on Aug. 3.
Tradition, respect and dedication are only some of the words that come to mind when I see this young man playing his drum while accompanying other musicians.
I'm born and raised on the coast, since 1964. This image sticks out as one of the best I can remember.
Bravo to Dave Elkinson and his subject.
Pete Amour
El Granada
Editor’s note: Agreed. We want to add our thanks to Elkinson, whom we contacted after seeing his photos on Instagram, and to other local photographers who graciously share their work with us and our readers on a weekly basis.
