I just want to shout out a great big thanks to the city of Half Moon Bay, especially the Recreation Department staff, for organizing and staffing the charging station during the power outage last week. The staff went the extra mile by adding coffee and other snacks to help make it a welcoming event enabling us to get reconnected and back on line.
I did hear about some complaints from those making use of this valuable service. Some hid power outlets so only they could use them. Others complained about cold coffee and so forth. That was disappointing. I pray we do not need a charging station in the near future, but, if we do, I pray that God will grant us the grace to share it with others who need it.
- Elaine Rotty, Half Moon Bay
