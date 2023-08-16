Dear Editor:
I wanted to thank the wonderful couple that paid for dinner for my granddaughter and her boyfriend at Pasta Moon this past weekend. Thank you.
My sister and I grew up in Linda Mar, and my sister Kellie Marcuson lived in Pescadero till she passed. I have always loved the area for the warm and wonderful people who live there, and now my granddaughter got to experience it firsthand.
Thank you, Half Moon Bay, and thank you to the wonderful couple at Pasta Moon.
Jeanne (Ussery) Twitchell
Tracy
