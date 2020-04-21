Thanks to the Half Moon Bay Review and Sara R. Hayden for the shoutout about old C-PAP machines. I have two moderately used, still-functioning machines that I am donating.
Thanks to my neighbor, Bruce Jones, for his efforts and for always thinking of others. Thanks to my other neighbors, Clyde and Kay Beffa, for all their community efforts.
I’ve been reading the Review for over 50 years. I wanted to say “good job” to the editor and staff.
Ron Fahy
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.