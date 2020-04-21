  1. Home
Thanks to the Half Moon Bay Review and Sara R. Hayden for the shoutout about old C-PAP machines. I have two moderately used, still-functioning machines that I am donating.

Thanks to my neighbor, Bruce Jones, for his efforts and for always thinking of others. Thanks to my other neighbors, Clyde and Kay Beffa, for all their community efforts.

I’ve been reading the Review for over 50 years. I wanted to say “good job” to the editor and staff.

Ron Fahy

Half Moon Bay

