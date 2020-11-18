Dear Editor:
I always look forward to reading the monthly Coastside magazine with articles covering all aspects of our beloved coast. But the splendid photos of the birds (Alvaro Jaramillo) and banana slugs (Adam Pardee) plus the accompanying articles by Vanitha Sankaran and Sarah Wright make this issue a keeper.
Thank you, one and all, for your continued commitment to journalistic excellence.
June Baxter
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.