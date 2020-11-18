  1. Home
Dear Editor:

I always look forward to reading the monthly Coastside magazine with articles covering all aspects of our beloved coast. But the splendid photos of the birds (Alvaro Jaramillo) and banana slugs (Adam Pardee) plus the accompanying articles by Vanitha Sankaran and Sarah Wright make this issue a keeper.

Thank you, one and all, for your continued commitment to journalistic excellence.

June Baxter

Half Moon Bay

