Before we start the new, unparalleled school year, I want to send a heartfelt thank you to:
t Deanna Tower, the entire Half Moon Bay High School teachers/staff and Grad Night committee that created a unique, socially distanced graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020;
t Half Moon Bay High School alumni who made the driveway to campus a special one for each of our graduates;
t Our local shops that displayed the graduates' “Memory Keeper” collages in the windows and the volunteers who made it happen.
Your collective efforts serve as an example of what it means to be a community. The Class of 2020 brought our community and the world together in untold ways. May the Class of 2020 carry the #wavesofstrength into their next chapter.
Imee DuBose
Half Moon Bay
