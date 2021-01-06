Dear Editor:
Thank you for your Dec. 23 informative article headlined, “What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines.”
My gardener, Jesus, (not his real name) became sick last October and it took a lot of convincing for him and his family to get tested. Five of his family members also tested positive. Living in an apartment with extended family members including his nephew and his wife made it impossible to isolate. They faced a difficult situation.
The following week I heard the usual leaf blower that Jesus uses in my garden. I was shocked to see him working and again without a mask. I told him to go home and get to bed and rest.
Although he felt ill, he wanted to keep working, but I said no and added that I would pay his usual monthly rate. I understood he needed the money.
Please go home and take care of yourself.
“Por favor, vete a tu casa y cuídate.”
Jesus has completely recovered and is working again.
I saw Jesus in my garden last Saturday and we talked about this virus. Jesus said he had not heard any information about COVID or the vaccine and was expressing frustration. He said he needed information in Spanish.
I ran into my house, grabbed your article and gave it to Jesus.
Thank you, Sarah Wright, for considering the health of our extended community members.
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
Editor’s note: The article, with questions and answers in both English and Spanish is available at hmbreview.com. Look for it under the News tab.
