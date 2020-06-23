  1. Home
Here’s a big thank you from CoastPride to our coastal community (and beyond!) that helped us celebrate our first birthday last week. It was fun to meet so many enthusiastic supporters and LGBTQ Community folks. You also helped us get more than $2,000 closer to our year-end goal. Especially heart-warming was how many people shared their stories, asked about CoastPride, offered to volunteer, and cheered us on!

Thank you to everyone who participated. We love your community spirit!

Cathy Hauer

CoastPride board member

