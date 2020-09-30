  1. Home
I just wanted to say “thank you” to Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen and the powers that be who were persistent in getting the safety barricade (for the Medio bridge closure) completed. It was not only completed, but done with every safety precaution taken into account. From the crash cushions to the K rails, to all of the necessary road markings, it was done right.

There isn’t a doubt in my mind that injuries have been prevented and lives saved, due to the actions taken.

Gretel Merrill

El Granada

