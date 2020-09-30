I just wanted to say “thank you” to Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen and the powers that be who were persistent in getting the safety barricade (for the Medio bridge closure) completed. It was not only completed, but done with every safety precaution taken into account. From the crash cushions to the K rails, to all of the necessary road markings, it was done right.
There isn’t a doubt in my mind that injuries have been prevented and lives saved, due to the actions taken.
Gretel Merrill
El Granada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.