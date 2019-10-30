  1. Home
Thank you to the many community members and businesses that came together to support the boys basketball program at Half Moon Bay High School by participating in a successful pancake breakfast weekend at the 49th annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. We’re grateful to the parents, athletes and coaches who spent the weekend providing breakfast to festival attendees.

Special thanks to our many local sponsors who helped out this year.

Please come out and see the boys basketball teams this season. Go Cougars!

 

— John W. Parsons, Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball coach

