Dear Editor:
That was an excellent interview with Bruce Jenkins in your March Coastside magazine.
Jenkins is the author of “North Shore Chronicles,” perhaps the best book ever written about big-wave surfing.
Steve Harms
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: Thank you.
It was a pleasure to connect with Jenkins and hear about life beyond newspaper deadlines.
