On behalf of the family of John Tom Minaidis, including parents Tom and June, sister Tina, and nieces Athena and Tiana, we want to thank everyone for their sympathy cards, phone calls, gifts, flowers, personal visits, pallbearer support, letters, hugs and kisses, emails, and for attending the visitation and funeral of our son, John Tom Minaidis.
June Minaidis
El Granada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.