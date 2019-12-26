  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

On behalf of the family of John Tom Minaidis, including parents Tom and June, sister Tina, and nieces Athena and Tiana, we want to thank everyone for their sympathy cards, phone calls, gifts, flowers, personal visits, pallbearer support, letters, hugs and kisses, emails, and for attending the visitation and funeral of our son, John Tom Minaidis.

June Minaidis

El Granada

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments