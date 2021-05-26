Dear Editor:
Last week, firefighters from the Coastside Fire Protection District had to make a short visit to our home. This was our third call for help since first having kids in 2014. This time it was for our youngest, who managed to get a couple of fingers stuck inside of a toy.
Not our best moment, but as parents of four certainly not our worst either.
I’m writing to compliment the constant professionalism of CFPD firefighters. These men and women are asked to do more and more every year. They spend more months fighting larger, hotter, more dangerous wildfires every season. They are increasingly being asked to respond to incidents — such as active shooters — that would have been unthinkable by previous generations of firefighters. And despite a continued rapid rise of the cost of living in the area, their wages remain largely flat.
As we launch headlong into what looks to be another brutal wildfire season, it’s more important than ever that our Coastside firefighters get support from our community. Say “thank you” when you see them. Listen when they ask for our help preventing fires. And more than anything, hold their bosses (our elected and appointed officials) accountable to ensure that they are providing the tools, funding and support necessary to getting the job done. We all pay a tremendous amount for emergency services, it is more than reasonable to expect continuous excellence.
Justin Stockman
Half Moon Bay
