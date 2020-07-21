  1. Home
Sorry, you have to make an appointment.

Sorry, appointments can only be made online.

Sorry, you have to come in a car.

Sorry, no walk-ins.

Sorry, no antibody tests.

Sorry, the tests are only provided in Redwood City.

Sorry, it takes four to seven days for test results.

Georgia Guido

Montara

Editor’s note: Guido’s letter says it was written on July 9, outside of Cunha Intermediate School, where COVID-19 tests were being administered.

