Sorry, you have to make an appointment.
Sorry, appointments can only be made online.
Sorry, you have to come in a car.
Sorry, no walk-ins.
Sorry, no antibody tests.
Sorry, the tests are only provided in Redwood City.
Sorry, it takes four to seven days for test results.
Georgia Guido
Montara
Editor’s note: Guido’s letter says it was written on July 9, outside of Cunha Intermediate School, where COVID-19 tests were being administered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.