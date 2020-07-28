  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

I was hoping that you might write an article about the Half Moon Bay Dog Park. The dog park was closed down because of the pandemic. It was not considered to be a health hazard and was re-opened due to the efforts of our mayor. He is great, by the way. So responsive.

The notice of the re-opening was in one of the mayor’s newsletters, but not enough people are aware of this. If it were in the Review, the dog park fans who are suffering from the loss will know that it is open again and can come back with their dogs. So many people would be thrilled to have this information.

Carol Wexler

Half Moon Bay

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments