Dear Editor:
I have lived in the community for more than 50 years, am a parent of Cabrillo Unified School District graduates, and a grandparent of current students at El Granada Elementary and Half Moon Bay High School. We have always supported public education and CUSD, both with our time and our money.
I am writing because I am concerned about how the actions of the school board are impacting our teaching staff and, as a consequence, the quality of our schools. We cannot afford to further erode the working conditions in our district. It will force teachers to seek jobs elsewhere, where compensation is higher and conditions are more respectful, less demoralizing.
I urge you to take these concrete actions to ensure CUSD is a place teachers can safely and effectively work:
- Teachers should be offered a cost-of-living adjustment that reflects the actual increase in cost of living and is competitive with other districts in the area.
- The District should continue to provide high-quality masks for teachers and staff, as well as access to antigen tests required to return to work after an illness. Similarly, there is no excuse for sites not to have masks for students who have lost, forgotten, soiled or can’t afford to provide them. This is necessary to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Many teachers are spending their own money for masks and cleaning supplies or reaching out to families to ask for donations, which is not a sustainable situation. Finally, CUSD should ensure that teachers have the necessary time to quarantine and/or recover if they contract COVID.
- The District must protect critical collaboration and planning time for teachers within the professional development calendar. This time is necessary for high-quality, equitable, and data-driven practices students deserve and which the District states as its goal.
I spend my days volunteering in second-grade classrooms helping struggling readers and leading Art in Action. I love being able to help, but wish it wasn't so needed. I personally see how hard these teachers work every single day with the limited support of the school district.
Teachers in CUSD are the lifeforce of this district who have made a concrete, positive impact on my children’s and grandchildren's lives through their expert, caring work. The quality of teachers at El Granada and the high school is what has kept us in the district, even during COVID closures. I worry about the impact of continued strain on our teachers and a resulting exodus due to the disrespect of the district.
Our family doesn’t want to leave the district, but we also want our children and their peers to have highly qualified teachers. You have the power to shift that balance by taking concrete actions to make this district a respectful, positive working environment.
Virginia Stalder
El Granada
Editor’s note: Stalder sent her letter to the school board and it is reprinted here with permission.
