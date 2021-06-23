Dear Editor:
I was struck by the compassionate, detailed article headlined, “Pets After the Pandemic,” in the June issue of the Coastside magazine.
It contained suggestions to help ease our pets back into our daily rituals of work to help them feel the love, but with possibly less attention with which they have enjoyed with Mom and Dad home so much during the pandemic.
Simultaneously, in the June 9 issue of the Half Moon Bay Review, an article headlined, “Coastside Participants Glad to be Back at the Fair” describes the children’s compassionate quotes regarding 4-H and the upcoming county fair.
Our innocent children are receiving a message from the larger society that it is perfectly OK and commendable to develop a caring, trusting relationship with “livestock” and then betray those relationships; abandoning those innocent animals to be murdered for profit.
All animals, both human and non-human, are emotional, intelligent, sentient beings who value their lives, their relationships and the lives of their families.
Since we can thrive without killing, torturing and then eating non-human animals, why wouldn’t we? Let’s teach our children to embrace their compassion.
Sheila Gill
Montara
