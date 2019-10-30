PG&E is a despicable company. There is no more to say there.
While Gov. Gavin Newsom has been very passionate about his outrage, he has done absolutely nothing of substance about it. San Jose is proposing that PG&E be turned into a community-owned entity and lose its for-profit status. Please Google this because there are many excellent proposals they are presenting. They are trying to gain support with other cities and municipalities to back their plan, which it will need to get it done. The city of Half Moon Bay should get on board with this now.
I called Newsom’s office. I told his staff person that I expect him to take action quickly. Unfortunately, I got the answer that it will take time in the Legislature so I have to be patient. I told him he doesn’t need the Legislature to have a press conference and press releases to support San Jose’s plan. Call or email him. I also contacted state Sen. Jerry Hill today.
I’m on oxygen all the time. This is a life and death issue for some of us.
— Bob Reilly, Half Moon Bay
