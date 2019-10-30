Vehicles manufactured in the last couple of decades are almost all fuel-injected, not carbureted. Going with this basic assumption, when they’re accidentally operated on diesel fuel, a number of things happen:
The fuel tank is contaminated, requiring removal and either a power washing or replacement.
The in-tank fuel pump is contaminated, requiring replacement. I wouldn’t even consider trying to clean it out. Just too complex, and critical to safe operation.
The tank-to-engine fuel line is contaminated. Either thoroughly flush or outright replace it. Same for the engine fuel distribution plumbing and everything connected to it.
Fuel system gaskets and O-rings would need replacement, since they’re compounded of polymers specifically designed to hold up to gasoline, not diesel fuel.
Injectors for each cylinder are contaminated. These are extremely high precision elements of the power/fuel system. Adequate flushing may not even be possible, so replacement is probably required.
This all adds up to a whale of a repair bill. If it happened to my vehicle, I think I might hold out for a factory-rebuilt “crate” engine, or a brand-new engine. We’re talking thousands of dollars. Maybe just replace the car? So, if I were Alliance, I’d be getting out the checkbook and making sure the bank account is up to the financial stress.
— Thomas I. Kirkpatrick, Half Moon Bay
