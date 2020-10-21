  1. Home
Dear Editor:

If you love the ocean as much as I do, vote Mayor Eisen.

I live in Half Moon Bay’s District 3. I support Eisen for another four years. As someone who surfs as much as I can, I find it of paramount importance to have someone on the City Council who enjoys the ocean and the beaches as much as I do. He is the only member of the Half Moon Bay City Council that I have seen in the water surfing. His environmental record for helping to keep the ocean clean is very important to me. He has dedicated time and energy to keep our coast beautiful.

If you surf or if you just love the ocean and our beaches, I encourage you to support Eisen as well.

Jacob Skyba

Half Moon Bay

