  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

Dear Editor:

One of the rationales for district voting is to increase the participation of underrepresented communities, especially the Latinx community which represents a third of Half Moon Bay residents and half of our school population. They are a critical part of our economy, especially the farmworkers and other essential workers. They may have supporters, but they do not currently have a representative on the City Council.

Jimenez has been actively involved in the community for many years. He has firsthand experience with the schools, city and county government, and community organizations. He is endorsed by the city’s Latino Advisory Council and other Latinx organizations and individuals as well as members of the broader community. He is a qualified, competent candidate to represent the Coastside and an especially strong voice for the Latinx community. It’s Time.

Brigid O’Farrell

Moss Beach

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments