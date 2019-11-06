The recently published letters about Abundant Grace expressed clear reasons for supporting the organization and approval for the decision of the City Council to loan $300,000 to Abundant Grace and Eric DeBode.
I am in complete agreement that the City Council made a wise decision, because Abundant Grace provides programs and services that the city of Half Moon Bay currently does not provide. As a community, we have a duty to help our local people who need jobs, food, housing and training.
Please know that I have firsthand knowledge of the respectful, kind and important services that Abundant Grace provides. I have been a frequent volunteer at the free breakfast program that Abundant Grace and the Lutheran Church offer every Wednesday and Thursday morning. It is a wonderful experience to see how much the food and kindness is appreciated by the attendees.
Thank you for the opportunity to express my opinion.
- Rose Marie G. Fontana, Half Moon Bay
