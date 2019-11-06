  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

The recently published letters about Abundant Grace expressed clear reasons for supporting the organization and approval for the decision of the City Council to loan $300,000 to Abundant Grace and Eric DeBode.

I am in complete agreement that the City Council made a wise decision, because Abundant Grace provides programs and services that the city of Half Moon Bay currently does not provide. As a community, we have a duty to help our local people who need jobs, food, housing and training.

Please know that I have firsthand knowledge of the respectful, kind and important services that Abundant Grace provides. I have been a frequent volunteer at the free breakfast program that Abundant Grace and the Lutheran Church offer every Wednesday and Thursday morning. It is a wonderful experience to see how much the food and kindness is appreciated by the attendees.

Thank you for the opportunity to express my opinion.

- Rose Marie G. Fontana, Half Moon Bay

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments