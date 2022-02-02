Dear Editor:
On Feb. 10 the California Public Utilities Commission will be voting on a proposal, backed by PG&E, called NEM or Net Energy Metering 3. If passed this will have the effect of discouraging Californians from switching to rooftop solar energy by making it significantly more expensive. This set of regulations is clearly designed to protect the profits of the utility companies at the expense of ordinary Californians.
What possible justification can there possibly be for the state of California at this time to discourage Californians from using solar energy? To keep us dependent on PG&E's grid, while threatening California's climate goals? To benefit the profits of PG&E — a company that has pled guilty to 84 criminal counts of involuntary manslaughter? How can they be pulling off this travesty in broad daylight?
To pressure the PUC to act in the interests of ordinary Californians, and the future of our planet, we need to act quickly, well before the Feb. 10 PUC meeting. I've just called the office of our state senator, Josh Becker, at (650) 212-3313, and they were very responsive. I am also contacting Assemblymember Marc Berman at (916) 319-2024.
I invite you to join the groundswell of fellow Californians in urging our Public Utilities Commission to do the right thing.
Aryae Coopersmith
El Granada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.